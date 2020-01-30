Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector 2018 Global Market Key Players – Accenture, Cisco Systems, CSC, Dell, Deloitte, EMC– Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector, Market2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Big data offers a wide range of solutions required for processing and analysing enterprise data that are too large for traditional data processing tools to manage. The oil and gas sector generates various types of structured and unstructured data.

Big data solutions are used in the oil and gas sector to provide a faster consolidated view of organisation-wide information. They also help in improving operational performance and maximising profitability.

Scope of the Report:

This report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector, market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America big data market is anticipated to become the dominant region accounting for more than a quarter of total share over the forecast period. Europe is also expected to see substantial demand over the forecast period as the administrative and government sectors increasingly focus on intensifying operational efficiency along with increasing usage. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets for big data over the forecast period in light of various developments in emerging economies including India and China which are anticipated to switch to big data for making any kind of strategic decisions.

The global Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector, market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Big Data in the Oil and Gas Sector,.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Cisco Systems

CSC

Dell

Deloitte

EMC

Hitachi

HP

IBM

Microsoft

NetApp

Oracle

PwC

SAP

SAS Institute

Splunk

Teradata

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Visualization Tools

Seismic Software

Other Digital Technologie

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

The Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry

