Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

Description:-

A building energy management system (BEMS) is a computer-based system that monitors and controls a building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as lighting, power systems, heating, and ventilation. The BEMS is connected to the building’s service plant and back to a central computer to allow control of on/off times for temperatures, lighting, humidity, etc. Cables connect various series of hubs around the building to a central supervisory computer where building operators can control the building. The building energy management software provides control functions, monitoring, and alarms, and allows the operators to enhance building performance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

BuildingIQ, Inc.

C3 IoT

Cylon Controls Ltd.

Daikin

Daintree Networks

Echelon Corporation

Ecova, Inc.

EnerNOC, Inc.

eSight Energy

FirstFuel Software, Inc.

General Electric

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Optimum Energy LLC

Powerhouse Dynamics

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

SkyFoundry LLC

Verisae, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offices (government and private)

Retail stores

Institutions (schools, colleges and universities)

Hospitals

Shopping malls and hotels

Others

