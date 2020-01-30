Chip Antenna Market – Internet of ThingsApplications, Including Smart Grids, Smart Homes, Connected Cars Drives Demand

A chip antenna is a type of compact antenna which is widely used for transmission and reception of radio frequency signals in various wireless applications, such as dual band and multi band, Bluetooth Low Energy, global navigation satellite system/global positioning system and WiFi/WLAN. Chip antennas are inexpensive and are often internalized within small electronic devices. These type of antenna is the best alternate when a large size antenna is impractical.

The key driving factor for chip antenna market is low cost of this product compared to conventional antennas. There has been increasing demand for chip antenna in Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including smart grids, smart homes, connected cars and industrial internet among others. Moreover, growing trend of miniaturization in consumer electronics is anticipated to fuel the growth of the chip antenna market worldwide. There is significant opportunity in the future for the expansion of the market in low power wide area network applications.

However, initial development cost of ceramic chip antenna is high and this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Limited range and variable performance efficiency of chip antenna and lack of compatibility and operability between OEM and supplier are other important factors restraining the development of the chip antenna market.

The major reason is attributed to wide usage of bluetooth technology for short-range wireless communication in various consumer electronic devices, which include smartphones, headsets, gaming consoles and wearable devices among others. There is huge demand for these electronic devices, which in turn is driving the growth of the market for chip antenna. By end-use industry, the chip antenna market is sub-divided into automotive, consumer electronics, smart home, industrial, healthcare and others. The smart home segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing acceptance of IoT systems in smart home applications. Different wireless technologies, such as WLAN and Bluetooth among others are being continuously used to connect different IoT devices.

