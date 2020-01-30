Clostridium Botulinum Infections Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2020
- Foodborne botulism: Foodborne botulism is caused by consuming food that is contaminated with botulinum toxin. For example, home-canned food or food kept in jars over extensive duration of time.
- Infant/intestinal botulism: This is the most common form of botulism which affects infants aged less than a year. It results from absorption of botulinum toxin that immediately multiply in the gut and produce toxins
- Wound botulism: When an open wound gets exposed to botulinum spores, the wound gets contaminated with botulinum spores, resulting in wound botulism
- Antitoxin Therapy: Antitoxins are antibodies that block the effects of botulism neurotoxin on the nervous system, i.e., nerves, brain and spinal cord. Another medication, known as botulism immunoglobulin is also used to treat infants.
- Meticulous airway management: Meticulous airway management is used as respiratory problems are the most common threat to patients affected with clostridium botulinum infections
- Mechanical breathing assistance: This treatment is a standard form of modern intensive care management in which the ventilator forces air into the patient’s lungs through a tube
- Cathartics: As constipations is the first sign of botulism in infants, cathartics are given to accelerate defecation
- Foley catheter: Foley catheter is used to treat bladder incontinence caused due to the infection. Special care must be taken to change the catheter regularly.
