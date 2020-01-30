Commercial Airport Lighting Market | Technology innovation and Advance LEDs | The Increasing Air Traffic and The Increasing Demand For Commercial Aircrafts Drives Demand

Airport lighting is a significant safety feature to facilitate night flying and to create ambience for customers at terminals. The economic boom in emerging countries leading to the development of world-class airports have benefitted the commercial airport lighting market to a high degree. With the increasing volume of air traffic across the world, development of new airports and upgradation of existing airports is underway. This is further boosting the growth of the airport lighting market.

Along with high illumination, the energy-efficiency of airport lights is of paramount importance for cutting overall operational costs. Airports that are equipped with energy-efficient lighting receive LEED Gold Certification.

The research report analyzes market indicators, growth trends, and technological developments that will impact the growth of the commercial airport lighting market during the 2016-2024 period. The report is presented in a chapter-wise format, with each chapter discussing a particular aspect at length. An array of tables and graphical representations are used in the report that depict the growth trajectory of the commercial airport lighting market both pictorially and textually.

The development of new airports, increasing demand for commercial aircrafts, and the demand for energy-efficient lighting are the major factors driving the global commercial airport lighting market. However, factors such as lack of management and disagreement among airport authorities and inadequate funds are challenging the growth of this market. The efficient and effective management of airport lights for attaining cost cutting objectives are challenges for airport authorities.

The commercial airport lighting market has attractive growth opportunities for existing players as well as new players that are interested in participating in this market. The increasing air traffic and the increasing demand for commercial aircrafts in countries such as China, India, Russia, and Africa is leading to investments from new entrants in the commercial airport lighting market. The emerging economies are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities to the global commercial airport lighting market than developed countries with advanced infrastructure.

Some of the leading companies in the global commercial airport lighting market are Honeywell International Inc., Avlite Systems, Goodrich Lighting Systems, Airfield Lighting, Manairco Inc., Philips, Siemens ag, Cooper Industries, Safegate, GE, and Astronics, among others. The key vendors are profiled for their competitive attributes of business positioning, financial standing, product portfolio and development, and SWOTs.

