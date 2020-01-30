Concrete Renovations Market Strategies and Forecasts, Overview And Companies By 2025
Concrete Repair Mortars Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Concrete Repair Mortars industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Concrete Repair Mortars market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
Concrete repair mortars are applied by using various methods, including manual or by hand, spraying, and pouring. In 2015, the manual method accounted for the largest market share, both in terms of volume and value, due its convenient method of application, easy availability, and low cost.
Different types of concrete repair mortars are also included in the report. The main types are polymer-modified cementitious mortar and epoxy-based mortar. The polymer-modified cementitious mortar is further segmented into SBR latex and acrylic-modified cementitious mortar.
Polymer modified cementitious mortars accounted for the largest-market share due to its environmentally friendly nature, low cost, and wide application areas.
Global Concrete Repair Mortars market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concrete Repair Mortars.
This report researches the worldwide Concrete Repair Mortars market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Concrete Repair Mortars breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Concrete Repair Mortars capacity, production, value, price and market share of Concrete Repair Mortars in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sika AG
Fosroc International Ltd.
Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.
BASF SE
Mapei S.P.A.
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH
Flexcrete Technology Ltd.
The Euclid Chemical Company
Adhesive Technology Corporation
Concrete Repair Mortars Breakdown Data by Type
Polymer-modified cementitious mortar
Epoxy-based mortar
Concrete Repair Mortars Breakdown Data by Application
Building & car park
Road & infrastructure
Utility industries
Marine structure
Concrete Repair Mortars Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Concrete Repair Mortars Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Concrete Repair Mortars capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Concrete Repair Mortars manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
