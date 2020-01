Conductive Inks and Pastes Market Top Key Players Operating Includes Are Advanced Nano Products Co Ltd, Applied Nanotech Inc., Asahi Glass Co Ltd

Conductive ink is created by infusing graphite or other conductive materials into ink. This results in a printed object, which conducts electricity. Conductive ink contains components that provide conductivity. Components of conductive ink may include silver, carbon, graphite, or other precious metal-coated base materials. Conductive paste is an electrically conductive adhesive, which facilitates the release of heat generated by electronic devices. Conductive paste has become a crucial soldering material in assembly of parts of next-generation electronics devices such as solar cells and smartphones due to its high reliability and compatibility with various printing methods.

The conductive inks and pastes market is primarily driven by the touch pads market particularly because touch capability is penetrating in the notebook and monitor markets too. Adverse competitive pressure in the conductive inks and pastes market has compelled most suppliers to seek new opportunities. However, suppliers have eye on one another’s rapidly launching comparable products which results in an erosion of variation in the market. This puts suppliers in a dilemma that whether to keep technologies secret or to take it to the market to get customer feedback in new markets to get know customer needs very well.

Conductive inks and pastes have their applications in silicon solar cells, touchscreen edge electrodes, 3D antennas, photovoltaic, automotive, adopt printed conductive pastes and inks, in-mold electronics, electronic textile and wearable electronics, conformal printing, EMI Shielding, 3D printed electronics, ITO replacement, printed piezoresistive, capacitive and bio sensors, PCB, RFID, printed TFT and memory, OLED and large-area LED lighting, flexible e-readers and reflective displays, large-area heaters, conductive pens, digitizers, and others. The touchscreen edge electrodes market is expected to expand primarily led by its penetration in the notebook and monitor markets. Photovoltaic is a large segment of conductive pastes. The application in automotive segment is expanding significantly particularly due to the use of convective pastes in the interior products such as seat heaters, overhead consoles, etc. The biosensors market, particularly glucose sensors, is also expanding at a faster pace.

In terms of geography, the conductive inks and pastes market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific led the conductive inks and pastes market, accounting for large share in terms of revenue in 2016. Emerging countries such as China and India held key share of the global conductive inks and pastes market. Investments done in China and India to set up solar photovoltaic have taken a surge for conductive inks and pastes market as they emit enormous solar energy. This would be an opportunity for the replacement of nonrenewable energy with the renewable energy source. North America is also a promising region of the conductive inks and pastes market, led by the advancement in technologies. Europe is the most active market in terms of strategic initiatives. Demand for conductive inks and pastes is rising in Middle East & Africa owing to the expansion in end-user industries.

Key players operating in the conductive inks and pastes market include Advanced Nano Products Co Ltd, Applied Nanotech Inc., Asahi Glass Co Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corp, Cabot Corp, Chang Sung Corporation, Cima NanoTech Inc, Ferro Corporation, Giga Solar Materials Corp, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd, and Indium Corporation.