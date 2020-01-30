Cystic Fibrosis Testing Market size by Industry Insight Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025

The ‘Cystic Fibrosis Testing market’ report formulated recently by Persistence Market Research evaluates the industry in terms of market size, market share, revenue estimation, and geographical outlook. The study also delivers a precise summary that illustrates the competitive milieu, growth opportunities and application landscape of the Cystic Fibrosis Testing market depending on the industry’s financial and non-financial impact.

Cystic Fibrosis, also known as mucoviscoidosis, is an inherited genetic disorder that affects the secretory glands, including mucus and sweat glands. It mainly affects the lungs and digestive system. An individual suffering from cystic fibrosis show characteristic symptoms, such as, secretion of thick and sticky mucus. The disease develops over a period of time in the lungs and blocks the tubes that carry air in and out. Increased secretion of thick mucus accelerates the growth of bacteria and hence, gives rise to serious lung infections.

Some of the major symptoms of cystic fibrosis include persistent cough, constant lung infection, salty tasting skin, problem in breathing, bulky stools, difficulty in bowel movements, poor growth and poor weight gain. Some of the tests available for cystic fibrosis are newborn screening, sweat test, chest x-ray, lung function tests, and genetic testing. Cystic fibrosis can be divided into three segments, namely, cystic fibrosis mutations, curable type of cystic fibrosis, and rare type of cystic fibrosis. Some of the treatment methods for cystic fibrosis are chest physical therapy (CPT), exercise, consumption of antibiotics, lung transplant and postural drainage.

Major driving factors for the growth of the cystic fibrosis market are increasing number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, rising need and demand for sophisticated testing tools, and increased government funding for the development of genetic testing. Moreover, every company wants to grow and develop by using pharmacogenomic diagnostic tools, so that they have an enviable position in the existing market. Rapid adoption of potentially advanced tests to diagnose cystic fibrosis and increasing awareness and affordability of the people across geographies will continually provide growth towards this market. On the other hand, factors like huge amount of capital involved and few adverse effects like pulmonary exacerbations and weight gain would most likely impede the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America, especially the U.S. dominates the cystic fibrosis testing market followed by the European market. Major factors responsible for the growth of this market in these regions include high prevalence of genetic disorders, such as, respiratory disorders, decreased mucociliary clearance and frameshift mutation in the gene CFTR (cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator). About 10,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed every year in the U.S. Other factors driving the growth in this market include high awareness about healthcare in these regions and also the rising demand for efficient cystic fibrosis testing.

With the introduction of genetic testing, there is a huge scope for this market to excel in the near future with more innovative researches. Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market as this region is expected to show a rapid growth in future. Major factors responsible for the rapid growth of this market in the region are presence of large population of patients with increasing awareness about cystic fibrosis and its diagnostic methods, increasing income of the population will also accentuate the growth of this market in this region. This market is also expected to show a rapid growth in this region due to factors like improved healthcare infrastructure and demand for advanced testing tools. Some of the major players operating in the cystic fibrosis testing market are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., NovaBiotics Ltd., Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics, Inc., and Galapagos NV.