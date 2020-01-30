Dental Implants Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2020

Dental implant is an artificial tooth or a tooth root that is surgically embedded into the upper or lower jawbone. It provides an option for people who have lost their tooth in injuries, periodontal diseases, and others. Similar to natural teeth, dental implants are stable, durable, and strong Available in different shapes and sizes, dental implants are used according to specific requirements of patients. These surgical components help reduce the load on the remaining oral structure, and offer retention and support to bridges, crowns, and overdentures. Dental implants comprises endosteal, subperiosteal, transosteal, and intramucosal. In addition, various technological advancements in dental implant surgery such as laser dentistry, CAD, and mini dental implants are also boosting growth of the dental implants market. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.7% from 2014 to 2020.

Some of the major drivers which help in increasing demand for dental implants are rising aging population and growing concern for oral healthcare. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry also supports the growth of dental implants market. High cost of dental implants surgery in the countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. supports the growth of medical tourism in different part of the world including Malaysia, Hungary, Costa Rica, and India. However, limited reimbursements for dental implants surgery are restraining the growth of the dental implants market.

Europe is the largest market for the global dental implants. Titanium based dental implant is the largest market by materials and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 9.8% from 2014 to 2020. Root-form dental implant is the largest procedure in the dental implants. In terms of growth, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increasing aging population. Some of the fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific region are China, South Korea and India.

Institut Straumann AG is one of the leading players in the dental implants market. Other major players of dental implants market include Nobel Biocare, DENTSPLY International Inc. and Zimmer dental Inc.