Digital Impression System Market | The Future Of Dentistry | Importance of Interoperability

Thanks to the strong presence of well-established players, the global digital impression system market shows a highly competitive landscape, finds a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The leading players in this market, namely, Sirona Dental Systems, Align Technology, 3Shape, 3M, and Carestream Health, are focusing aggressively on the acquisition of smaller players to eliminate competition, which is likely to further consolidate this market.

According to TMR’s estimations, the global digital impression systems market stood at US$2.13 bn in 2015. Researchers expect the opportunity in this market to proliferate at a healthy CAGR of 18.30% during the period from 2017 and 2025 and attain a value of US$9.6 bn by the end of the forecast period. Mobile/portable systems have been the most valued product in this market over the past few years. The segment is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, thanks to the extensive progress in the dental and healthcare industry and the advent of various novel technologies, such as 3D impression technology and mobile based tablet intraoral scanners.

North America to Lead Global Market; Asia Pacific to Present Lucrative Opportunities

The research study also presents an exhaustive assessment of the regional markets for digital impression systems. According to the report, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America are the main geographical segments in the worldwide market for digital impression systems. North America led the overall market in 2016, contributing US$555.4 mn in revenues. This regional market is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period on the grounds of a large number of established market players.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to present the most promising growth opportunities, thanks to the strengthening economic condition and the subsequent improvement in the living standard of consumers. The rising pool of large orthodontic clinics and practitioners in these economies, such as China, Japan, and India, is expected to propel this regional market considerably in the years to come, states the research report.

Rising Popularity of Digital Impression Systems to Fuel Demand

“The demand for digital impression systems is highly influenced by the increasing awareness among consumers pertaining to the benefits of the digital impression technology when compared with the conventional method of impression,” says an analyst at TMR. The fact that these systems shorten the painful process of elastomeric impression has increased their popularity, thereby augmenting their demand substantially, which is reflecting positively on the market for digital impression across the world.

Over the forthcoming years, the advent of advanced powder-free intraoral scanners at a much reduced price is projected to stimulate this market remarkably. Besides, the growing uptake of these systems by dentists and other dental practitioners, boosted by their increasing focus on the accuracy of the treatment and patients’ comfort, is also predicted to drive the market’s growth in the near future.