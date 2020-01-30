Disposable Contact Lenses Market: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2028

Disposable Contact Lenses Market Outlook

Over the last 100 years, consumers are using contact lenses to neutralize refractive errors as well as to optimize visual acuity. Contact lenses can be an excellent option for people who are interested in an alternative to glasses or seeking to wear contact lenses during sports activities or festivals. Nowadays, disposable contact lenses are extremely popular. Disposable contact lenses are considered to be an alternative to hard lenses as they tend to be more comfortable, far superior in wearability, and last longer. Contact lenses are also prescribed by a licensed optometrist to help people how to get the full benefit of contact lenses coupled with reducing the chances of developing visibility problems. The key trend in the market is changing lifestyle needs specifically shifting to a digitally led life. Various research studies show that more than half of all millennials use digital devices more than 9 hours a day. Thus, this shifting in the consumer behavior brings new requirements for the disposable contact lenses owing to constant re-focus on digital devices can lead to eyes dryness, tiredness, and redness. Companies are focusing on addressing these needs and introducing novel disposable contact lenses to deliver the best possible customer experience.

Reasons for Covering Disposable Contact Lenses Market Title

Expanding trend of color lenses to improve or change eye color, increase in prevalence of visual deficiencies such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, hyperopia coupled with a rise in eye health conscious people as well as accelerating contact lenses industry worldwide are the factors influencing the growth of disposable contact lenses market in the near future. Additionally, technological advancement such as silicone hydrogel based disposable contact lenses, expanding research and development activities, introduction of novel products with innovative features sharp vision, durability, permeability, lightweight, and others, and growing geriatric population globally are some other factors fueling the growth of disposable contact lenses market during the forecast period. However, side effects associated with disposable contact lenses such as discomfort, dryness, red eyes, eye infections, and others along with government regulations may hamper the growth of disposable contact lenses during the forecast period.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –

Corrective

Cosmetic Lens

Prosthetic Lens

Therapeutic Lens

On the basis of design, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –

Toric

Spherical

Bifocal

Multifocal

On the basis of material type, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –

Hydrogel

Polymers

On the basis of usage, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

Yearly

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –

Optical Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Independent Brand Stores

Online Retailer

Others

Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global disposable contact lenses market are The Cooper Companies, Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Blanchard Lab, ZEISS International, Alcon Company, Hoya Corporation, and others.

In June 2016, Alcon Company introduced two new disposable contact lenses namely ‘Dailies Total1-multifocal’- water gradient daily disposable contact lenses and ‘AIR OPTIX plus HydraGlyde’ to expand its product portfolio. The built-in water gradient new disposable contact lenses deliver comfort to customers even after a full day of wear.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

