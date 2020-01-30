Ecofriendly Trend a Boon for Edible Packaging Market

Today edible packaging market has become more important than ever to manufacturers. From eco-friendly biodegradable packaging to BPA-free packaging, food companies have been finding alternatives and improvements to their packaging design. Food packaging is important for many reasons; it helps advertise the product, keeps the food protected from spoilage, and prevents spillage. There are many new types of packaging like non-stick, disappearing, safety enhanced, and compressed packaging. One of the first edible packaging was the ice cream cone – a waffle or sugar-based cone that contains ice cream.

The global edible packaging market is classified based on end user, material type, and region. In terms of material, the global market is categorized into polysaccharides, surfactants, lipids, composite films, and proteins. In terms of end user, the global edible packaging market is divided into pharmaceuticals and food & beverages.

Global Edible Packaging Market: Key Trends

A company called Wikifoods has developed a fruit like casing that surrounds the food and can be broken open like the skin of a fruit. This company paired up with Stonyfield Yogurt to make yogurt filled “balls” that replaces the typical plastic yogurt containers. These balls are made from fruit filled skins that resemble a grape skin or apple and contains either yogurt or ice cream.

Growth in consumption and usage of processed/ready-to-eat food products and beverages are driving factors of the market. Also, a rise in disposable income, decrease in packaging waste, an increase in hygiene-related issues among consumers, and a rapidly enhancing shelf life of the food products are other aspects driving the market. The change in standard of living is the key factors that are boosting the global edible packaging market.

Edible packaging has witnessed increased adoption owing to factors such as high consumption of processed food products, rise in hygiene concerns among people, and an increase in packaging waste by the usage of synthetic polymers thereby affecting the environment, which boost the edible packaging market growth.

Although the regulatory requirements for edible packaging are high in various regions such as Europe and high costs of manufacturing edible polymers are expected to hamper the edible packaging market growth. However, edible packaging helps preserve environment as the user can eat the package itself with the food product thereby reducing the packaging waste. This could offset most restraints affecting the edible packaging market growth.

Global Edible Packaging Market: Segmentation

Geographically, North America is projected to attain a major market share in the coming future. The U.S. is anticipated to be consumer centric and a key producer of the global edible packaging market. This is a key reason propelling the market in North America.

In addition, the global edible packaging market in Asia Pacific is also projected to experience rapid growth in future. This is due to a growing awareness about the advantages of the edible packaging among the customers. The growth and increase in the disposable income of customers is projected to influence their everyday life to reflect the demand and popularity for the global edible packaging in this region.

Global Edible Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

A growing number of acquisitions and mergers, increasing number of partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are the latest trends active in the global edible packaging market. Some of the leading players working in the market are MonoSol, LLC (Kuraray Co. Lyd.), WikiCell Designs Inc., JRF Technology LLC., and Tate and Lyle Plc. These firms are aware enough about the progress of numerous studies in the packaging sector, and are enthusiastic about safeguarding these technologies to convey individuality to their product offerings.