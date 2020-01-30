Effervescent Packaging Market is notably up from its evaluated valuation in 2016

The global effervescent packaging market is prospering, projected for a healthy CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2027, gaining traction from a number of factors such as growing popularity of fast dissolving drug delivery systems, expanding penetration of e-commerce in a number of emerging economies, and rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare. On the other hand, regulatory issues, lack of financial might of regional players, and low penetration in developing countries are a few restraints over the market.

The global market for effervescent packaging is estimated to be worth US$711.4 mn by the end of 2027, notably up from its evaluated valuation of US$311.8 mn in 2016. The stockholders of the effervescent packaging market are expected to gain new opportunities from the growing usage of high barrier material for blister packaging, portfolio expansion, and rising preference of tubes over sachets.

Paperboard Cartoons Most Important Secondary Packaging Category

Primary-packaging-wise, the report segments the global effervescent packaging market into tubes, blisters, bottles, sachets, and stick packs, and rates tubes are most profitable segment, which accounted for nearly half (49.7%) of the global demand in 2017 and is anticipated to sustain the defining demand throughout the forecast period. Tubes have moisture proof cap, which makes it ideal choice for packaging effervescent tablets. Paperboard cartoons is most in-demand secondary packaging category, by a long way in comparison to side sealed bags and wallet packs. The market for paperboard cartoons is flourishing as they offer better visibility and product differentiation as compared to other forms of secondary packaging.

Product-wise, the global effervescent packaging market has been bifurcated into tablets, powder, and granules. Improved palatability and portability of tablets is expected to drive the demand of this segment during the forecast period. On the basis of material type, the market gains maximum demand for plastic, significantly more than aluminum and metal. PE and PP are two prominent sub-segments of plastic as they offer high thermo-stability and compatibility with food products. Pharmaceuticals is the most important end-use segment of the global effervescent packaging market, accounting for more than half of the demand, whereas household products, dietary supplements and nutraceuticals and cosmetics and personal care collectively account for the other half of the global demand.

Europe Emerges as One of Most Lucrative Regions

Europe is the leading region in the effervescent packaging market, representing a high incremental opportunity of US$122.9 mn in 2016 as compared to North America, which accounted for slightly less than a quarter of the global demand. Europe has a well-established pharmaceutical market as well is marketed by countries having high healthcare expenditure. Some of the key countries in Europe for effervescent packaging are Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and Poland.

Sanner GmbH, Parekhplast India Ltd., Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Oracle Packaging, Inc., Nutrilo GmbH, Tower Laboratories Ltd., Unither Pharmaceuticals, Amerilab Technologies, Inc., and Hebei XINFUDA Plastic Products Co., Ltd. are some of the key companies currently operating in the global effervescent packaging market.