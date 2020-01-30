Egg Extenders Market – Industry Analysis of Food & Beverages Sector by Region, Top Growth Factors

Bakery products such as bread, pastries, muffins, waffles, and other bakery products require eggs for providing texture and softness to these bakery products. Eggs also provide the functions of emulsification, coagulation, and foaming to the bakery products. The recent trends in the usage of eggs in the bakery industry include egg replacement products, egg extenders, and protein extenders. The ongoing demand for the eggs and to counter the rising egg prices in many regions has led the food manufacturers in the usage of egg extenders.

The egg extenders is a food ingredient added by the manufacturers during the baking process which helps in increasing the quantity of the eggs in the food product. Egg extenders are considered to be highly economic as it can counter the high egg prices. The food manufacturers have started to use the egg extenders which will help in providing the functions that are performed by the eggs. The usage of the egg extenders will make the process of manufacturing the food products to be cost-efficient. Baking has always been the approach towards the food industry right from 8000 BC till date. The recent decade has shown prospective growth in the field of baking and also the baking mixtures that are being added to it.

Growth of Bakery Industry is Promoting Egg Extenders Market Growth:

In the recent decade, there is a tremendous growth in the field of bakery and baking products. Modern food additives and ingredients are being followed by the baking industries. Egg extenders are used widely in the baking industry as it blends well with the other ingredients which are being added to the process of baking. Egg extenders are considered to be economic as it helps increase the quantity of the eggs which are being added to the bakery products. Egg extenders also have a good consistent quality, which helps in serving the functions of eggs. Egg extenders have a good potential in the market for its typical taste, flavor, and color of any standard egg products such as egg powders. Egg extenders are a better replacement choice for egg powders as it produces the similar properties. Egg extenders have a shelf life of one year, from the date of manufacture of the baked products. Egg extenders have similar protein content of eggs. Egg extenders have a demand among the food manufacturers for its various properties. The demand for egg extenders will result in a potential growth in the market.

Key Developments in the Egg Extenders Market:

In the year 2015, Corbion N.V., launched new egg white replacement products such as Function Plus 150W and New Function Plus 200. These products help in providing a cost-effective solution for replacing egg whites in baked goods such as bread, cakes, muffins and other bakery products. These products can replace the powdered eggs used in the baked goods.

Opportunities for Participants in the Egg Extenders Market:

The market potential for the egg extenders market is expected to grow, owing to the various properties of egg extenders. Proper consumer awareness among the food manufacturers and food services regarding egg extenders will enhance the consumer purchase of egg extenders which will result in the growth of the extenders market.

Global Egg Extenders Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global egg extenders market has been segmented as:

Dried Egg White Extender

Dried Whole Egg Extender

On the basis of end use, the global egg extenders market has been segmented as:

Bread

Cakes and pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Muffins

Waffles

Pancakes

Others

