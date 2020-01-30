Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Top Key Players: Septodont Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Innovative BioCeramix, Inc.

The advent of bio-ceramic technology has lead in revolutionizing endodontic reparative cement material for dental treatment. Endodontic reparative cement is advantageous as they provide good biocompatibility with a high level of osteoconductivity that makes them ideal for endodontic care. Endodontic reparative cement is a bio-ceramic material and variety of them are available in the market such as calcium-enriched mixture (CEM) cement, endosequencer sealer, and root repair materials. Endodontic reparative cement has many additional characteristics such as they take lesser setting time with no staining in tooth, efficient handling, and blocks bacterial leakage. Endodontic reparative cement is widely adopted for dental implants and coating of implants, and timely evolution in them results in an alteration which results in enormous productive changes. Endodontic reparative cement are used in applications such as pulp capping procedure, apexification, apexogenesis, and furcation repair. Variety of bio-ceramics are available, including, alumina and zirconia, bioactive glass, calcium silicates, hydroxyapatite, and many others. Endodontic reparative cement is classified based on characteristics such as bioinert, bioactive, and biodegradable properties. The properties of endodontic reparative cement such as biocompatibility, hermetic seal, formation of strong chemical bonds in tooth’s vicinity, excellent radiopacity, osteoconductivity, tissue fluid insolubility, and ease in handling, makes them interesting in dentistry applications. In addition, glass ionomer cement is also used in endodontic applications and used as a temporary restoration material during endodontic therapies. Mineral trioxide aggregate (MTA) is also an endodontic reparative cement and are used in applications such as root-end filling, pulp therapy, perforation repair, and apical barrier formation for teeth.

The market for endodontic reparative cement is primarily driven by increasing number of endodontic procedures or root canal therapy procedure. For instance, more than 15 million root canal therapy procedures are performed every, and approximately 41,000 root canal therapy is performed every day in the U.S. alone. Furthermore, endodontic reparative cement is also adopted in therapy procedures such as pulp capping, pulptomy, apexogenesis, apexification, and root perforation procedures and thereby, impels the growth of endodontic reparative cement market. However, high cost of dental procedures and high risk associated with the procedures are the major obstacles in driving the growth of endodontic reparative cement market.

The global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, and region.

On the basis of end user, global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented as: Hospitals Dental Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



On the basis of region, global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented as: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Endodontic reparative cement is a bioactive material and are intended for the healing of periapical lesions, and stimulates the formation of bone, periodontal ligament, and cementum, and also permits the growth of cementum layer from its surface directly. External factors such as temperature and humidity and internal factors such as size and distribution of particles of endodontic reparative cement play an important role in determining its effectiveness and properties. The high level of pH in endodontic reparative cement result in damaging membrane and DNA of bacteria and denatures its protein content. Though there are various types of endodontic reparative cement available but they all share similarity in terms of physical, chemical and biological properties.

Geographically, global endodontic reparative cement market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for endodontic reparative cement, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated dental infrastructure. In addition, proper reimbursement of therapy procedure, and increasing number of endodontic therapy are also driving the market growth of endodontic reparative cement.The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base, occupying a large share of the geriatric population, and rising funding from government and private sectors for research and development activities. However, the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global endodontic reparative cement market are Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A, Septodont Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Innovative BioCeramix, Inc., Brasseler, CJM Engineering, Kerr Corporation, Dentsply Maillefer, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Avalon Biomed, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Essential Dental Systems, Pulpdent Corporation, Coltene Group, Roydent Dental Products, Parkell, Inc., and GC America Inc.