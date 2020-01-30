Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market – Shift from Invasive to Minimally Invasive Surgery and Technological Advancements to Drive Market

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global endoscopic stricture management device market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of gastrointestinal-related diseases, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are the major drivers of the global market.

The global endoscopic stricture management device market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global endoscopic stricture management device market.

Global Endoscopic Stricture Management Device Market: Key Segments

The global endoscopic stricture management device market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been divided into balloon dilators, Bougie dilators, and stents. The stents segment is likely to account for leading share of the global endoscopic stricture management device market during the forecast period, owing to wide adoption of stents, especially self-expandable metallic stents, in gastroenterology. Technological developments in gastrointestinal stents are projected to boost the growth of the stents segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the global market has been classified into esophageal, colonic, biliary, pyloric, and others. In terms of end-user, the global endoscopic stricture management device market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

