Enterprise IT Infrastructure Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players

The global market for Enterprise IT Infrastructure has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Enterprise IT Infrastructure market.

Enterprise information technology (IT) infrastructure refers to the software, hardware, network resources, and services associated with the management of enterprise IT environment. Enterprise IT infrastructure supports an organization to deliver IT services and solutions to customers, partners, and employees. Enterprise IT infrastructure is usually internal to an organization and deployed within owned facilities. It comprises numerous components that play a vital role in overall IT-enabled and dedicated IT operations. These infrastructure components can be used to benefit various IT or business solutions, internal business operations.

The global enterprise IT infrastructure market is expanding at a rapid pace. Rise in enterprise IT infrastructure spending is anticipated to drive the market in the next five years. Demand for enterprise IT infrastructure is projected to rise in the near future, owing to increase in investment in advanced technology in the industry. Surge in investment in next-generation enterprise infrastructure is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, significant capital expenditure required is likely to hamper the growth of the global enterprise IT infrastructure market in the next few years. Proliferation of cloud computing, which includes emerging technologies such as virtualization, software-defined storage, and Internet of Things (IoT), is helping enterprises to create flexible infrastructure to cater to enterprises’ customized demand. Moreover, rise in adoption of big data across small, medium, and large enterprises is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global enterprise IT infrastructure market.

The global enterprise IT infrastructure market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, deployment, and region. In terms of component, the enterprise IT infrastructure market can be divided into software, hardware, and services. The software segment can be classified into customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), productivity applications, and others. The hardware segment can be categorized into networking devices, storage devices, servers, and others. The services segment can be divided into platform as a service, content delivery network, infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and colocation & managed hosting services. Based on deployment, the global enterprise IT infrastructure market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment can be divided into public, private, and hybrid. In terms of enterprise size, the enterprise IT infrastructure market can be classified into small & medium and large enterprises. Rising trend of cloud computing is inducing enterprises to adopt new business models to maximize the effectiveness and improve workflow. Large enterprises are adopting cloud-based solutions to transform their business models to operate more efficiently, improve customer experience, and to enter into the competitive market.

In terms of region, the global enterprise IT infrastructure market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. These regions can be further analyzed at the country level, wherein top countries across North America include the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis of the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The enterprise IT infrastructure market analysis across APAC comprises country level analysis across China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Top countries in the Middle East & Africa and South America include GCC Countries, South Africa, and Brazil. Further, demand for enterprise IT infrastructure market from Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Major companies operating in the global enterprise IT infrastructure market include Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, F5 Networks, Fujitsu, H3C Group, Huawei Technologies, Inspur Technologies, Intel Corporation, Micron, NEC Corporation, Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent), Oracle, Pure Storage, Quanta Computer (QCT), Samsung, Nimbus Data, Seagate Technology, Super Micro Computer, Sugon Information Industry, Toshiba, Wistron Corporation, and Western Digital.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

