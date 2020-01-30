Exploration and Production Software Market – Driven by Cloud Computing Technologies with Rising Level of Digitization Boost Growth

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market to Reach US$ 16,736.5 Mn by 2026– Rise in Exploration of Unconventional Gas Resources and Rising Oil & Gas Exploration And Production (E&P) Activities Globally to Drive the Market: Transparency Market Research

The global exploration and production (E&P) software market was valued at US$ 4,240.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ North America is expected to hold the dominant revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 14.0%. The global exploration and production (E&P) software market is mainly driven by the growing natural oil & gas market and various technological advancements in the exploration and production sector

Trends:

Exploration & Production (E&P) is an upstream segment of the oil & gas industry which plays an important role in the process of locating, testing, and drilling of oil & gas. E&P software is an integrated solution which is completely dedicated to managing every process from exploration to production.

With recent advancements in digital technology, the deployment of E&P software by oil & gas companies has increased to a great extent. The global E&P software market is currently driven by growing investment in the oil & gas sector, rising exploration of unconventional gas resources, and technological advancements. Fluctuating prices of oil & gas worldwide has been identified as the major inhibitor to the market’s growth.

Market Segmentation

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis, by Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market Analysis, bySoftware Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization

Reservoir Simulation

Drilling

Production

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Paradigm B.V., ETL Solutions Ltd., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions (Formerly Merrick Systems), Petrolink Services, Inc. eDrilling AS, TDE Group GmbH, and Etech International, Inc.