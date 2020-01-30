Factor Viii Deficiency Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Factor VIII is an essential blood-clotting protein, which is also known as an antihemophilic factor. In individuals, factor VIII is encoded by F8 gene. Defects in F8 gene lead to hemophilia A, a recessive X-linked coagulation disorder. Factor VIII is generated in liver sinusoidal cells and endothelial cells outside the liver across the body. This protein mixes in the bloodstream in an inactive form, and binds to another molecule called von Willebrand factor, until a damage to blood vessels occur. In response to injury, coagulation factor VIII gets activated and separates from von Willebrand factor.

The global hemophilia A drugs market segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the factor 8 deficiency treatment market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the growing incidence of hemophilia A, the development of novel drugs with extended action, and the increased adoption of prophylactic treatment. Additionally, growing demand for novel recombinant extended half-life products, the emergence of monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy products, and launch of plasma-derived products for recombinant factor VIII at low costs, will also further drive the growth of the factor VIII deficiency treatment market.

In 2018, the global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factor VIII Deficiency Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

