Flex Pack Coatings Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2027

Serving as an invaluable source of guidance for individuals as well as companies, the latest report studies the global Flex Pack Coatings market and provides a new perspective on the workings and components of the market on a global as well as regional level. The research study analyzes the industry chain of the market and talks about elements such as major consumers, key suppliers of manufacturing equipment, and leading suppliers of raw materials. In addition to a detailed overview of the supply chain relationship, the publication provides contact information for every supplier and consumer within the Flex Pack Coatings market.

Upsurge in demand for packaging solutions from industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronics and lubricants has led to the expansion of flex pack coatings market. Flex pack coating maintains freshness and integrity of material by protecting it from the external environmental hazards during transportation and storage. Flex pack coating can be used for providing information to the customer about the product and the manufacturing company. It also helps in providing protection to the contents by creating a barrier against moisture, gas, UV light, etc.

Flex Pack Coatings Market: Market Drivers

Flex pack coatings market growth is correlated with the demand for flexible packaging products. The flexible packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecasted period. Some of the factors for the growth of the flex pack coatings market is the need for storing products through longer shipping cycles and increasing the shelf life of the product. Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight and compact items along with increased preference of e-commerce for procuring goods is also influencing the flex pack coating market. However, food and pharmaceuticals are the most dominating sectors in the flex pack coatings market. As the awareness for the environment protection is increasing, consumers now prefer to purchase products which are labeled environment-friendly. So the demand for the sustainable flex pack coatings market is expected to grow significantly. The low price to performance ratio has encouraged the packaging providers to adapt for flex pack coatings. Innovations such as use of bio-based solutions and nanotechnology may provide significant opportunities in the flex pack coatings market.

Flex Pack Coatings Market: Market Restraints

The rising concern amongst regulatory bodies across the globe regarding plastic waste caused by the extensive use of flex pack coatings, acts as a restraint for the flex pack coatings market. The inability of the flexible packaging to compete with the rigid packaging in terms of product protection from physical hazards can reduce its demand. Interaction of the flex pack coating material especially in the case of the reactive product can also be the factor for limiting the growth of the flex pack coatings market.

Flex Pack Coatings Market: Market Segmentation

Flex pack coatings market can be segmented by packaging type, materials, and end-use industry.

Based on the by packaging type flex pack coatings market is segmented into:

Pouches

Bags

Boxes

Over Wrap

Blisters

Based on the material, flex pack coatings market is segmented into:

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Based on the end use industry, flex pack coatings market is segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Household Products

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Packaging

Electronics

Oil & Lubricants

Flex Pack Coatings Market Regional Outlook

Regionally Flex Pack Coatings market can be segmented as

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The demand for the flex pack coatings is expected to grow at a steady rate in the period of 2016- 2024. North America is expected lead in term of demand for flex pack coating. In Latin America & APEJ flex pack coatings market is expected to grow due to increased consumer preference for lightweight products. There is a significant increase in the number of modern retail formats in Latin America and APEJ region. The growth for Flex pack coatings in Eastern and Western Europe is almost negligible. There would be a minor increase in the use of flex pack coatings in Japan due to increase in shipment values in Japanese region.

Some Key players of Flex Pack Coatings Market

Some of the key players of Flex pack coatings are FPS Pty Ltd, Innovative FlexPak LLC, Flex Film Ltd, LEIPA Georg Leinfelder GmbH, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Bemis Co. Inc., Sigma Plastics Group, Sealed Air Corp, Berry Plastics Corp., DuPont Co, Winpak Ltd, etc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

