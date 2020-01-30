Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Presence of Large Number of Players Fragmented the Vendor Landscape in Industry | Bemis Co. Inc., Amcor Ltd., Dupont, Berry Plastic Group & Sealed Air Corp.

Competition among the key players in the global fresh meat packaging is likely to increase, as they are investing heavily in organic business development strategies. Employing these strategies will extend the presence of the players in different regions and strengthen their position in the market. Leading players are also focusing on product innovation and diversifying their offering to their customers. Moreover, presence of large number of players has fragmented the vendor landscape in this market.

The report provides in-depth vendors’ profile that will help the key market participants to take smarter and well-informed decision. Some of the prominent players analyzed in the report are Bemis Co. Inc., Amcor Ltd., Dupont, Berry Plastic Group, Sealed Air Corp., Winpack Ltd., Crown Holdings, Coveris Holdings S.A., Reynolds Group, and Sealpac International BV.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global fresh meat packaging market is expected to earn US$2.47 bn by 2026. In 2015, the market was valued at US$1.92 bn. to attain these figures the market is expected to rise at 2.30% CAGR over the forecast period between 2016 and 2026.

Depending upon the technology used for fresh meat packaging, the demand for PE packaging technology is comparatively high among others. The PE segment is expected to hold maximum share in the global fresh meat packaging in the forthcoming years. Moreover, low cost of production and high elasticity are the key factors boost growth for PE technology. Based on geography, North America is expected to hold maximum share in the global fresh meat packaging market. Significant rise in research and development activities and high investment in this market led North America’s dominance. However, Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute substantially in the growth of this market. Rapid industrialization resulting into the growth of meat product is the major reason augmenting demand for fresh meat packaging in Asia Pacific.

Rising Preference for Red Meat to Augment Fresh Meat Packaging Market

The global fresh meat packaging market is experiencing high growth as it helps in proper delivery of meat by keeping it fresh and healthy. As there are higher chances that fresh meat has shorter shelf life, therefore it requires right packaging and right substance to ensure meat’s hygiene that will help to stay fresh for a longer time. Moreover, most of the processed food requires advanced packaging as later they are kept at a very high temperature and for a longer duration. All these factors are contributing in accelerating growth in the global fresh meat packaging market.

According to the data provided by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approx. 58% of people prefer red meat, which implies that the manufacturers need to ensure the correct packaging of red meat due to its high consumption. Moreover, growing awareness about the benefits of consuming meat along with the high demand for convenience products is projected to bolster demand in the global fresh meat packaging market.

High Processing Cost Challenging Market Growth

Besides the above-mentioned growth drives, few factors might challenge the growth in the global fresh meat packaging market. High cost of processing and packaging meat especially pork and beef is likely to deter demand in the global fresh meat packaging market. Currently, manufacturers are focusing on plastic packaging, as it relatively cheap but its harmful environmental effects are also challenging growth in this market.