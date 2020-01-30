Fume Extractor Market 2028: Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Fume Extractor Market: Overview

Rapid industrialization is resulting into an increase in factors such as pollution, waste material from factory production, and other residual material in the form of gases, liquids, or solids. Sometimes, this waste material is extremely hazardous if humans or any living organism comes in contact with it. Fume extractors are used by workers in industries to prevent contact with such fumes. Fumes are generated during different operations at an industrial level, such as welding, 3D printing, laser operations, and others. Fume extractors are used in such application areas since they pull the fumes in and clean the air by removing harmful chemicals and particles from the air, so that these substances don’t affect the humans working around the machines. Industries are increasingly demanding fume extractors to maintain safety majors at their factory locations and to improve the working environment for their workers. Fume extractors are expected to face increasing demand over the forecast period, as operations such as grinding, welding, sanding, and others are increasing drastically, and hence, the amount of fumes generated is increasing, thus increasing the need for fume extractors. Manufacturers of fume extractors are also focusing on improving the functioning of their products by adding multiple operational areas, such as multi-station fume extractors, noise-free operations, and others.

Fume Extractor Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the prime factors fuelling the growth of the fume extractor market is the availability of filtration media and fans with high load capacity in fume extractors, as these parameters are creating an improved environment by absorbing fumes. Also, increasing government regulations and mandates for maintaining a predefined and standardized work safety environment for workers is one of the other factors fuelling the growth of the fume extractor market. Features such as less weight, fewer space requirements, easy operating modes and maintenance, and others are some of the critical features resulting in the increasing popularity of fume extractors. On the other hand, less adoption rate, and long lifespan of these fume extractors, which is approximately nine to ten years, results into lower replacement rates, which are some of the factors hindering the growth of the fume extractor market.

Fume Extractor Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Based on Type: On the basis of extractor type, the fume extractor market is segmented into portable, desktop, and high duty fume extractors; Segmentation Based on Application: On the basis of application, the fume extractor market is segmented into welding, soldering, and others; Segmentation Based on Region: On the basis of region, the global fume extractor market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and the Middle East & Africa.

Fume Extractor Market: Key Players

Fume extractor manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product innovations and advancements to deliver industry-specific and more reliable products to end users. Some of the leading manufacturers of fume extractors include American Air Filter Company, Inc., CLARCOR, BOFA International Ltd., Nederman Holding AB, Apollo Seiko, Fumex Inc., Quatro-air, Metcal, Sentry Air Systems, Hakko, and others. Geographical expansion is one of the key strategies followed by fume extractor manufacturers, as they can expand their sales areas by entering into new markets.

Fume Extractor Market: Region-wise Outlook

The APAC region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to rapid industrialization in the manufacturing industry resulting in increasing operations such as welding, soldering, 3D printing, and others. The increase in such operations is ultimately creating the need for fume extractors at the operational locations. The Europe fume extractor market is expected to hold a substantial market share in terms of revenue generation, followed by North America. This trend is observed due to increasing government focus on maintaining safety at industrial locations. On the other hand, the MEA region is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period, due to the low adoption rate of fume extractors in this region.