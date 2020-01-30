Global CNC Machine Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Vertical machining centers are used in high precision work and widely adopted in the automotive and aerospace industries. These centers are gaining popularity across a broad range of industries due to their low cost. Vertical machining centers are seeing tremendous improvement in terms of performance in the last few years due to continuous advances in technologies. These factors will drive the demand for vertical CNC machining centers during the forecast period.

According to the report, the cutting process primarily consists of milling and gun drilling processes and operations.

The rising self-optimization capability of these processes in advanced CNC vertical machining centers as compared with traditional manual machines is likely to increase the production efficiency of cutting processes with a reduction in cost.

In 2018, the global CNC Vertical Machining Centers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CNC Vertical Machining Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CNC Vertical Machining Centers development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Haas Automation

HURCO

MAKINO

OKUMA

SMTCL Americas

Yamazaki Mazak

CMS North America

Jyoti CNC Automation

Komatsu NTC

KRUDO Industrial

Mitsubishi Electric

DMG MORI

BFW

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Less Than 5-Axis

5-Axis

More Than 5-Axis

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Metal Fabrication Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CNC Vertical Machining Centers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CNC Vertical Machining Centers development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

