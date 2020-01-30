Global Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2017-2027

The Report Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Products that are inherently strong, lightweight and shipped in bulk quantities require packaging that fulfills basic utilities such as containment, protection from spillage, product authentication and verification, etc. Crash lock bottom cartons are paperboard cartons with simple yet effective packaging design that are most widely used during storage, transportation and display. Crash lock bottom cartons have applications across industries having global presence. Crash lock bottom cartons enjoy strong industry preference owing to cost-effective and lightweight nature of the paperboard packaging materials. Packaging manufacturers are continually innovating in terms of size, shape, design and functionality in order to suffice varied market requirements. Crash lock bottom cartons market has acquired a large space in the day to day operations of industrial players. Crash lock bottom cartons have been traditionally used in the retail industry for transportation of FMCG products. Apart from transportation, crash lock bottom cartons are also commonly used as display containers in the modern retail outlets. The crash lock bottom cartons not only acts as secondary packaging but also provides a genuine area for printing, in order to communicate product and company information, allowing the manufacturers to build a brand image of the product and company.

Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Market Dynamics

The need for convenient secondary packaging which not only protects delicate items such as electronic goods, consumer goods, flowers but are also eco-friendly, propels the market demand for crash lock bottom cartons market. Crash lock bottom cartons are lightweight and cost effective form of packaging which can be customized according to the product or process. Crash lock bottom cartons market accounts for considerable share in the rigid packaging market. The rigid packaging market is estimated to be over US$ 400 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. Crash lock bottom cartons market is expected to stagnate in terms of Y-o-Y growth as new forms of rigid packaging emerge to be an efficient substitutes. Substitutes such as shrink wrap films are increasingly gaining popularity owing to its flexible and durable properties. Further, the global market for crash lock bottoms market faces threat from cheaper and abundantly available polymers. Although crash lock bottom cartons are heavily recycled, the presence of adhesives or thin plastic film present on the surface of crash lock bottom carton creates a problem for recyclers during the recycling process.

Nevertheless, traditional usage and widespread popularity results into strong market stability for the global crash lock bottoms market. Crash lock bottom cartons are bound to remain a key element in the overall packaging industry, supporting host of operational processes for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Market Segmentation

Crash lock bottom cartons market is segmented by box type, by application and by end use industry

Based on box type, the global crash lock bottom cartons market is segmented into:

Folded crash lock bottom boxes

Glued crash lock bottom boxes

By application, the global crash lock bottom cartons market is segmented into:

Wine carriers

Take away food delivery

Trays

Box for lighter loads

Confectionary item packaging

Gift style packaging

Jars packaging

Secondary packaging for heavy loads

By end use industry, the global crash lock bottom cartons market can be segmented into:

Food industry

Cosmetic industry

Homecare industry

Stationary industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Others

Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally global crash lock bottom cartons market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

As being the largest market for consumer goods the North American region is expected to lead the growth in crash lock bottom cartons market over the forecast period. APEJ and Latin America being a densely populated region and presence of several MSME players in the market, the crash lock bottom cartons market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The Western and Eastern Europe and MEA region is expected to grow at a steady rate. Japan is expected to add significant portion in the crash lock bottom cartons market in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Crash Lock Bottom Cartons Market: Key Players:

Some key players of crash lock bottom cartons market are Atlas Packaging Ltd, PRINGRAF Cartotecnica, PACKLY srl, Charapak Ltd, Carton Market, Landor Cartons Limited, Northwest Packaging, Dodhia packaging Ltd, Zacpac Australasia, Jem Packaging, Aylesbury Box Company, Affinity Packaging, Midland Regional Printers Ltd, Boxmaster, etc.

