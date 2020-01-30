Global Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment Market Anticipated to show Effective growth Rate in 2023 – Analysis by Drug Class, Infection and Distribution Channel

A new market study, titled “Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 to 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment Market

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection is the common herpes virus infection having different symptoms which occurs in all ages of people around the world. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection is a communicable and easily prone through the body fluids like urine, saliva, blood, breast milk and semen. The infection may spread fast from urine or saliva from people who are infected with CMV having virus in their bodily fluids. The disease can transmit from pregnant to baby during delivery. Organ transplant and Blood transfusion are the other way for the transmission of the disease.

Cytomegalovirus infection treatment market is mainly propelling by the rise in the prevalence of CMV infections, growing awareness about herpes disease, pipeline drugs which are promising by key market players for the treatment of CMV infection. Moreover, rise in the support of government, and development of healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the growth of CMV infection treatment market. However, recent expiries of patented drugs, generic drugs that are available for the treatment like Ganciclovir & Foscarnet are anticipated to hamper the market growth of cytomegalovirus infection treatment.

The global cytomegalovirus infection market is classified on the basis of drug class, infection, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug class, the global cytomegalovirus infection market is segmented into the following:

Antiviral drugs

Foscarnet

Cytovene

Vistide

Others

Based on infection, the global cytomegalovirus infection market is segmented into the following

Retinitis

Pneumonia

Gastroenteritis

Others (Mouth Ulcers, Pharyngitis, etc.)

Based on distribution channel, the global cytomegalovirus infection market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global cytomegalovirus infection treatment market is anticipated to show effective growth rate in foresee period. Players in the market are heavily investing in R&D for the development of novel therapies and drugs to treat cytomegalovirus infection. Moreover, regulatory bodies of the healthcare sector are having more attention on novel drugs by giving faster approvals and special status for the drugs. For instance, Merck & Co. Inc., developed Letermovir, antiviral drug for the treatment of CMV infection. The drug has received fast track status by the U.S. FDA and the orphan drug status by European Medicines Agency.

On the basis of Geographical regions, CMV infection treatment market is classified as into five key regions as Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America & Europe were anticipated to contribute major share in the cytomegalovirus infection treatment market due to the high prevalence rate of cytomegalovirus infection. As per Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately, 80,000 cases of CMV infections were diagnosed in U.S. and Europe. Increased prevalence of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in the developing countries and in the areas of lower economic status. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly owing to the large patient pool, and rise in prevalence of many infectious diseases as well as rise in the awareness on cytomegalovirus infections.

Some of the players in cytomegalovirus infection market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH (Germany) Vical, Inc. (U.S.), Chimerix, Inc. (U.S.) and ViroPharma (U.S.), to name a few

In Feb 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. started pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of letermovir, an antiviral investigational drug for treating clinically significant cytomegalovirus Infection

