Global Digestible Sensors Market Will Expand at a CAGR Value of More than 18% by 2027 – Analysis by Product Type, application and technology Trends
Report Description
This report analyzes the global digestible sensors market by product (strip sensor, ingestible sensor, invasive sensors, others), by application (diagnostics, patient monitoring, therapeutics), by technology (image, temperature, others), by end-user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digestible sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.6% during the forecast period of 2016 – 2027.
The major players in global digestible sensors market include:
- Proteus Digital Health
- Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- STMicroelectronics
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Honeywell International
- Measurement Specialties
- Medtronic Plc
- Sensirion AG
- Smiths Medical
- Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
U.K.
France
Italy
Germany
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
On the basis of product, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Strip Sensor
- Ingestible Sensor
- Invasive Sensors
- Others
On the basis of application, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Diagnostics
- Patient Monitoring
- Therapeutics
On the basis of technology, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Image
- Temperature
- Others
On the basis of end-user, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Consumer
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Healthcare providers
- Sports and fitness institutes
- Others
Research Methodology
The analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis added before being presented in this report.
