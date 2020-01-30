Global Digestible Sensors Market Will Expand at a CAGR Value of More than 18% by 2027 – Analysis by Product Type, application and technology Trends

A new market study, titled “Digestible Sensors Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report analyzes the global digestible sensors market by product (strip sensor, ingestible sensor, invasive sensors, others), by application (diagnostics, patient monitoring, therapeutics), by technology (image, temperature, others), by end-user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digestible sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.6% during the forecast period of 2016 – 2027.

The major players in global digestible sensors market include:

Proteus Digital Health

Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International

Measurement Specialties

Medtronic Plc

Sensirion AG

Smiths Medical

Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of product, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:

Strip Sensor

Ingestible Sensor

Invasive Sensors

Others

On the basis of application, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:

Diagnostics

Patient Monitoring

Therapeutics

On the basis of technology, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:

Image

Temperature

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global digestible sensors market has been categorized into the following segments:

Consumer

Pharmaceutical companies

Healthcare providers

Sports and fitness institutes

Others

Research Methodology

The analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis added before being presented in this report.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Digestible Sensors Market, By Type

Chapter 7. Global Digestible Sensors Market, By Application

Chapter 8. Global Digestible Sensors Market, By Technology

Chapter 9. Global Digestible Sensors Market, By End User

Chapter 10. Global Digestible Sensors Market, By Region

Chapter 11. Company Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

