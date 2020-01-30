Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market to Reach US$ 98,438.4 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global mobile virtual network operator market is projected to reach US$ 98,438.4Mn by 2026. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Mobile virtual network operators are an attractive strategy to mobile network operators (MNOs) for various reasons. MNOs can use them to increase their share of customers with the help of different brands, increase their market share in mature markets, grow into niche segments, and also generate additional revenue from leasing out their networks. Europe is anticipated to lead the global mobile virtual network operator market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America, The mobile virtual network operator market isin a nascent stage and is anticipated to expand rapidly in the next few years.

MNOs are acquiring virtual customers through MVNOs

MNOs are acquiring virtual customers through MVNOs as these customers are using their network through the MVNOs. Indirectly, MVNOs are attracting customers for MNOs, decreasing customer acquisition cost through reduced marketing and promotional costs. Customized service is the main area of expertise for MVNOs. MVNOs provide tailor-made plans for customers, even if the requirement is not from a large customer base.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3261

Examples of these offerings include plans for specific age groups, such as college students or senior citizens, and plans for specific language speakers as well as regions. MVNOs can ease international cellular data roaming charges by providing mobile data connections overseas at reduced rates and easy installation of MVNOs for customers travelling regularly. Vectone Mobile UK provides low-cost calling to different countries from which various ethnic groups have migrated to other countries, thus expanding its customer base among certain ethnic groups.

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Scope of the Report

The global mobile virtual network operator market has been segmented on the basis of operational model, type, subscriber, and geography. Based on operational model, the market is segmented into branded reseller MVNO, service operator MVNO, and full MVNO.

Europe led the global mobile virtual network operator market, accounting for substantial share in 2017.Germany is the major market for MVNOs in the region. MVNOs are also gaining popularity in other European countries such as France and Spain. The mobile virtual network operator market in North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3261

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile virtual network operator market. Key players profiled in the report include AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile AG, Verizon Communications Inc., CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, Telefonica S.A., Tracfone Wireless, Inc., Truphone Limited, and Virgin Mobile. The global mobile virtual network operator market has been segmented as below: