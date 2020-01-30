Global Oilfield Services Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Digital Oilfield Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

With crude oil & gas being a valued global commodity, the related exploration, refining, internal transfer of base feedstock and intermediate distillates as well as the final derived product involve a high degree of supervision and monitoring of the mentioned operations in oilfields and associated refinery units. Oilfields have three integral operations viz. upstream, midstream and downstream, which require continuous monitoring and supervision. The chief objectives of supervision and monitoring are optimizing product output rate, scrutinizing each level of start-to-finish project, eradicating any anomalies and errors from the mandated norms, avoiding any oil/fuel spills and losses incurred during explorations, internal transfer of intermediates and monitoring inventory levels. Another crucial aspect of digital oilfield solutions is to arrest any counterfeiting or theft that might occur during midstream and downstream operations.

In 2018, the global Digital Oilfield Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Oilfield Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Oilfield Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc

General Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automation Solutions

Instrumentation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Oilfield Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Oilfield Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

