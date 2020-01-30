Global Oral Syringes Market Will expand at a CAGR Value of 4.5% During 2019 – 2025 – Top Players are Baxter, BD, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Henke and Other
An oral syringe is used to dispense liquid medicine into the mouth. It’s made up of three main parts: a straw like stopper, the barrel or body and the plunger; some oral syringes also have a cap that fits on the tip of the barrel. An oral syringe has measurement markings on its barrel. It looks almost identical to a hypodermic syringe used to inject medicine under the skin, but uses no needle. Instead, oral syringes have an opening that allows liquid medications to be dispensed into the mouth.
The average price of Oral Syringes is in the decreasing trend, from 148.2 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 140.3 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Oral Syringes includes clear and with colors. The proportion of clear Oral Syringes, in 2016 is about 62.48%%, and the proportion of colorful Oral Syringes in 2016 is about 37.52%.
Market competition is intense. BD is the leader of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Oral Syringes industry will be more and more popular in the future.
The global Oral Syringes market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oral Syringes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Oral Syringes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Oral Syringes in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Oral Syringes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Oral Syringes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Baxter
BD
- Braun Melsungen AG
Terumo Corporation
Medtronic PLC
Henke
NeoMed
Comar
Market size by Product
Clear
Colorful
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Home
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Oral Syringes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oral Syringes market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Oral Syringes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Oral Syringes submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oral Syringes are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Oral Syringes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
