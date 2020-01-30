Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Semiconductor Foundry Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Foundry, a business model of the semiconductor industry, specializes in semiconductor wafer manufacturing, and is commissioned by other IC design companies instead of their own designs.

During 2017, the communication segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The shift in consumer preference toward lower-end smartphones, which is impacting the global semiconductor foundry market. For instance, phones from Chinese smartphone makers, such as OPPO and OnePlus, are providing high-end features at a very low cost which will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. This is because a large number of fabless semiconductor foundries are the customers for pure-play and IDM semiconductor foundries in this region.

The key players covered in this study

TSMC

Globalfoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

Dongbu HiTek

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor

Powerchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

TowerJazz

Vanguard International Semiconductor

WIN Semiconductors

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Only Foundry Service

Non-Only Foundry Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

PCs/Desktops

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Semiconductor Foundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Semiconductor Foundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

