Global Smart Agriculture Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2025

Smart farming is the application of modern information and communication technologies (ICT) in agriculture to increase crop production. In smart farming, most modern systems are used for gaining continuous sustainability, along with achieving the best of quality, quantity, and return on investment. Smart farming uses a range of technologies that include global positioning system (GPS), sensors, controllers, light emitting diode (LED) lights, software, and so on to enhance the yield of crops.

The purchase volume of automation and control systems is increasing in the agricultural sector because they are used for predictive management of the overall production of crops. The smart agriculture market is experiencing growth in the automation and control systems segment because these smart farm systems are capable of displaying real-time and accurate data to help farmers learn about the condition of crops.

Farmers highly need smart farming techniques to maintain the crop health. Smart farming techniques are used to maintain the right amount of humidity, which is essential to the soil and crops. These farming techniques provide the weather condition of a particular place, which in turn, help farmers to take predictive actions. As a result, the smart agriculture market will witness growth in the soil and crop management segment.

In 2018, the global Smart Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

John Deere

Raven Industries

AGCO

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

Auroras

Farmers Edge

Iteris

Trimble

PrecisionHawk

Precision Planting

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

