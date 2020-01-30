Global Smart Oilfield Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Smart Oilfield Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Smart oilfield involves the application of advanced software, hardware, and data analysis techniques to increase the E&P efficiency of oil and gas. In an era of ever-growing energy demand and depletion of easy oil, smart oilfields facilitate in maximizing oilfield recovery by reducing downtime. The services segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 38% of the market share in terms of revenue.

The Americas was the largest revenue contributor in the global smart oilfield market. North America is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil due to the constant demand from countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Order a copy of Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2043086

Factors such as the increasing production from unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale formation will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, growing energy demand, efforts to maximize production from existing wells, and increasing deepwater exploration activities are the some of the major factors driving the market in the Americas.

In 2018, the global Smart Oilfield market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Halliburton Corporation

Honeywell International

Schlumberger Ltd

Accenture

Kongsberg Gruppen

Microseismic

National Oilwell Varco

Paradigm

Pason Systems

Petrolink

Redline Communications Group

Rockwell Automation

Shell

Siemens

Weatherford

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2043086

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com