Green Wall Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Green wall is a kind of wall which is totally covered with greenery and includes soil or a substrate. They are also known as vertical garden or living wall. Green wall mostly are composed of climbing plants. However, there are different alternatives that architects have used in which the plants are developed in environment which uses development media like soil. It has an integrated water delivery system that provides insulation to balance out the building’s temperature. The green wall provide greenery, fresh air and other benefits. Green wall’s construction design is similar to normal wall constructions.

The structure of the green wall are depend on upon clients’ requirement. There are various benefits of green wall which include maintaining and changing the temperature within the building, reduces noise pollution and air pollutions, and water-efficient process. Additions to this, green wall also helps in reducing the consumptions of the energy for cooling as well as for heating. Increasing cost of electricity and storage energy is driving the global green wall market demand. As green wall have the aptitude to reduce the electricity bill up to twenty percent and protect building from sun, rain and thermal fluctuations. All this features and benefits accelerate the global green wall market.

People around the world are emphasizing on being environment friendly and preserving environment resources. Government of different countries are planning and establishing various polices to protect the natural resources and making a pollution free nation. This is major factor which is driving the global green wall market. Other factors that are driving the global green wall market are the increasing standard of living of the middle class population and the rise in the disposable income. Other than residential sector, green wall has huge opportunity in the commercial sector. However, the green facades is a substitute for green wall and is acting as a restrained for green wall market.

The global green wall market can be segmented based on type, media type, end users, and geography. Based on type, the global green wall market has been segmented into indoor and outdoor. As outdoor green wall are the most common wall that are built to control the pollution level. Based on the media type, the global green wall market is classified into loose media, mat media, Sheet media, and structural media. In terms of type, the green wall market has been segmented into panel and grid systems and others. Based on end users, the global green wall market has been segmented into commercial, residential and others. The commercial segment is further sub segmented into private and public.

