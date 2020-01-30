WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ I-Joist Market to 2023 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals”.

I-Joist Industry 2019

Description:-

The worldwide market for I-Joist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the I-Joist in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nordic Structures

Anthony Forest Products

TECO Building Products

Pro Builder

Pryda

Tri-State Forest Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal

Plastic

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Architecture

Bridge

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe I-Joist product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of I-Joist, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of I-Joist in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the I-Joist competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the I-Joist breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 I-Joist Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Architecture

1.3.2 Bridge

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nordic Structures

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 I-Joist Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nordic Structures I-Joist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Anthony Forest Products

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 I-Joist Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Anthony Forest Products I-Joist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 TECO Building Products

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 I-Joist Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TECO Building Products I-Joist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pro Builder

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 I-Joist Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pro Builder I-Joist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Pryda

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 I-Joist Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Pryda I-Joist Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

