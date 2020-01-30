Implantable Medical Devices Market Focusing on Trends and Innovations during the Period Until 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Implants Market Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% Between The Forecast Period 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Medical implants are artificial devices or tissues, which are used to replace damaged biological structures or enhance an existing biological structure.

North America holds a significant share of global medical implant market followed by Europe due to advancement in medical technologies and rising healthcare expenditure.

Johnson & Johnson Services

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Lifesciences

Orthofix Holdings

Novartis

Boston Scientific

SmithNephewplc

Stryker

Wright Medical Group

Market size by Product

Metals and Alloys

Ceramic

Polymers

Natura

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

