Increasing awareness related to health, Growing Population are expected to propel the Dicalcium Phosphate Market | 2026

Dicalcium phosphate is also known as the calcium hydrogen phosphate dehydrate or dibasic calcium phosphate with the molecular formula CaHPO4. The ‘di’ prefix indicates the formation of the HPO42– anion, which involves the removal of two protons from phosphoric acid (H3PO4). Dicalcium phosphate is mostly used as a dietary supplement. It is commonly found as a dehydrate; however, it can be converted into an anhydrous form by applying heat. It is insoluble in water and biomaterial in nature. Dicalcium phosphate contains a minimum 19% of phosphorus content and maximum 28% of calcium content, therefore, it is used as a source of phosphorus and calcium. This phosphate is employed as a tableting agent in medicinal formulations and some products that are meant to eliminate body odor. Dicalcium phosphate is used in toothpastes as tartar control agent and poultry feed. Furthermore, improvements in lifestyle and growing purchasing power of consumers are estimated to drive the dicalcium phosphate market.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dicalcium-phosphate-market.html

Based on application, the dicalcium phosphate market can be classified into animal feed, fertilizers, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The fertilizers segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rising demand for dicalcium phosphate-based fertilizers and continuous developments in the agriculture segment is projected to fuel the demand for dicalcium phosphate during the forecast period. Dicalcium phosphate is mostly used as a dietary supplements, especially to prepare breakfast cereals, dog treats, enriched flour, and noodle products due to its rich calcium and phosphate content. Increasing awareness related to health, rising consumption of dietary products, and growing population are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Additionally, dicalcium phosphate is used as food additive, rapid expansion of the dairy & food industry and rise in meat consumption in emerging economies are projected to boost the demand for dicalcium phosphate during the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61209

In terms of region, the global dicalcium phosphate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to remain a leading region of the market during the forecast period. Growing awareness related to health and increasing demand for dietary products, and rising population are projected to drive the market in the region. Increasing usage of dicalcium phosphate in the manufacture of medicines and other health care products is estimated to drive the demand for this phosphate during the forecast period. The market in South Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace due to poor economy and lack of technological advancements in the country during the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=61209

The global dicalcium phosphate market is fragmented. Large numbers of companies operate at global and regional levels. Major companies include Kemapco Arab Fertilizers & Chemicals Industries LTD, CAP Biomaterials, LLC, Merck KGaA, Hindustan Phosphates Pvt. Ltd., AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Mitushi Biopharma, Bamni Proteins Limited, and Guizhou Zerophos Chemical Co., Ltd.