Innovation Benchmarking in Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market – 2027

A geosynthetic clay liner is a material similar to fabric, which is used as a hydraulic barrier. A geosynthetic clay liner consists of two layers of textiles joined with bentonite clay, which are largely employed for the lining of landfills. A geosynthetic clay liner has characteristics such as self-sealing properties and chemical resistance.

Demand for geosynthetic clay liners has been increasing due to the rise in investments in the construction sector and infrastructure development activities in China, India, and Middle East & Africa in the light of government initiatives to boost the domestic production. Moreover, the rapid growth of the mining sector and supportive government frames for the sector in China, India, Australia, Chile, and Peru led by increasing investments in the mining process are key factors driving the geosynthetic clay liner market in these countries. However, clogging issues related to geotextiles, wherein geosynthetic clay liners are used, restrict the market. Additionally, fluctuations in raw material costs led by uncertainty in crude oil prices restrains the market. Furthermore, the increasing trend of using bio-based polymers led by concerns about GHG emissions is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the geosynthetic clay liner market during the forecast period.

The geosynthetic clay liner market can be classified based on raw material and application. In terms of raw material, the market can be bifurcated into polypropylene and bentonite. In terms of application, the geosynthetic clay liner market can be divided into containment & wastewater treatment system, landfill, energy, roadways & civil construction, and others. Rise in the demand for geosynthetic clay liners for use in landfills is anticipated to boost the landfill segment in the near future. The significance initiatives taken government for waste management, and disposable practices to control the negative impacts over environment is anticipated to promote the use of geosynthetic clay liners in landfill applications in the near future.

Based on region, the global geosynthetic clay liner market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The geosynthetic clay liner market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to presence of a large number of mining companies in China, India, and Australia. Additionally, abundant availability of minerals in the region is expected to boost the market in the region during the forecast period. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in shale gas production in North America. Rise in shale gas production propels the demand for hydraulic fracturing in wastewater treatment. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The geosynthetic clay liner market in Latin America is projected to expand at a substantial pace in the near future, owing to government initiatives to promote infrastructure development in industries such as energy, mining, urban development, transportation, and health care. Development of infrastructure in South Africa drives the market for geosynthetic clay liner in Middle East & Africa.

Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global geosynthetic clay liner market are Nilex Inc., GSE Holdings, CETCO, Layfield Group Ltd., Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc., GEOFABRICS, Global Synthetics, Geotech Systems, Huesker, and Wall Tag Pte Ltd.