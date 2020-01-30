Innovative Change : Global Automated Parking Systems Market 2019-2026

The report endeavors to offer a 360-degree analysis of the global Automated Parking Management Systems market on the back of an insightful study of the prevailing demand and supply trends, important fiscal statistics of major players sustaining in the market, and the influence of latest economic advancements on the market. Developments in each geographical region is charted using authentic historical data with a view to help gauge the future trajectory of the market across the globe.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automated parking management systems at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automated parking management system market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automated parking management systems during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automated parking management system market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automated parking management system market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automated parking management system market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automated parking management system market by segmenting it based on mode of automation, technology, end-user, service and solution, system, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automated parking management system in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual application segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automated parking management system market. Key players in the automated parking management system include Skyline Parking AG, CityLift, Robotic Parking Systems, Inc., UNITRONICS, Dayang Parking Co. Ltd, Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd., AUTOMOTION PARKING SYSTEMS, EITO&GLOBAL INC., DONGYANG MENICS, PARKMATIC TM, FATA AUTOMATION, MHE Demag (S) Pte Ltd.. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, competition matrix, operation footprint, and key executive changes. The automated parking management system market is primarily driven by rise in demand for eco-friendly vehicles.

The report provides the estimated market size of the automated parking management system market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global automated parking management system market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key mode of automation, technology, end-user, service & solution, system, and regional segments of the automated parking management system market. Market size and forecast for each major type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, World Bank, Global City Investments, Planning Commission report, Factiva, and National Mineral Development Corporation.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The automated parking management system market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automated Parking Management System Market, by Mode of Automation

Semi-automated Parking System

Fully automated Parking System

Global Automated Parking Management System Market, by Technology

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other Technology

Global Automated Parking Management System, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Global Automated Parking Management System, by Service & Solution

Integrated Payments

Vehicle Detection Solutions

Space Reservation Services

Monitoring & Reporting Services

Global Automated Parking Management System, by System

Software

Hardware

