Interior Design Software 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.35% and Forecast to 2023

Interior Design Software Industry 2019
Description:-
The analysts forecast the global interior design software market to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the period 2017-2021.
Interior design software is a part of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software and is used by architects, engineers, and contractors to design the interior part of a building. The global interior design software market is segmented into two based on application:
• Residential sector
• Non-residential sector
Increased government initiatives for promoting construction and real-estate worldwide contributed to the growth of the global interior design software market. The growth of smartphones and tablets such as iPad has led to an increasing demand for interior design apps for mobile OS such as iOS and Android. Architects and designers are also benefitted by the mobility and the cloud computing capability of these apps.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global interior design software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Interior Design Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Autodesk
• Dassault Systèmes
• Trimble
Other prominent vendors
• SmartDraw
• Decolabs
• Roomtodo
• Space Designer 3D
• Planner 5D
• Home Hardware Stores
• RoomSketcher
Market driver
• Better interior design and decoration
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Interoperability issues with interior design software
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increase in demand from APAC
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by application
- Overview
- Residential sector
- Non-residential sector
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
- Overview
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
PART 07: Key leading countries
- US
- China
- Japan
- India
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Increase in cloud-based software
- Increase in demand from APAC
- Growth of virtualization process
Continued……
