Latest Change : Global Architectural Coatings Market 2019-2025

The study presents an outline of the global Architectural Coatings market based on key parameters such as regions, products, technology, application, and end user. The projected volume and revenue growth of the global Architectural Coatings market during the forecast period has also been mentioned in the report. The report further offers an insight into the prime geographical segments of the global Architectural Coatings market and provides details about their past and present shares. The trends prevalent in the market have also been highlighted in the report. The study further presents an assessment of the factors that are expected to impact the growth of the market in a negative or positive way. The global Architectural Coatings market has been thoroughly analyzed with regard to the respective market segments and forecast period. Each year within the respective timeline has been briefly studied in terms of the value of the product in the regional as well as global market.

Architectural coatings are used to coat buildings and homes. Mostly, they are designated for specific uses such as roof coatings, wall paints and deck finishes. Each architectural coating is anticipated to provide certain decorative, durable and protective functions. Different test protocols may be applied in the evaluation of an architectural coating depending upon the type of end uses such as residential and non-residential. Architectural coatings are different from that of other industrial coatings. Architectural coatings can be defined as the organic coatings intended for on-site End-User to interior or exterior surfaces of residential, commercial, institutional or industrial buildings. They are considered the protective and decorative finishes applied at ambient temperatures. The architectural coatings industry has undergone great change over the past few years. These changes have been introduced with the help of paint formulators, end users and environmental regulators. The commonly employed resins in the architectural coatings include acrylics, polyurethane, vinyl/styrene, alkyds, etc. and the major technology is solvent-based technology. However, water-based technology’s growth potential is projected to be high and it is expected to replace solvent-based technology.

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rapid expansion in the building and construction industry is a key factor driving the global architectural coatings market. Increase in environmental awareness has led to technological innovations to provide quality products that are affordable and have enhanced properties. Another significant driver for the architectural coatings market is growing population and increase in disposable income. Investment in housing has been an important source of growth for many countries across the world in recent years. The change in culture coupled with the effect of globalization has been affecting the lifestyle of the people. People have become more health conscious and are choosing coatings with low emission of volatile organic compounds. Volatility in prices of raw materials have been considered restraint for the architectural coatings market.

Strategic co-operation among manufacturers is also considered as the opportunity for the architectural Coatings market.

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Scope of the Report

The report estimates and forecasts the architectural coatings market on the global, regional and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the architectural coatings market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the architectural coatings market on the global, regional and country level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of architectural coatings and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the architectural coatings market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for architectural coatings between 2017 and 2025.

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the architectural coatings market by dividing it into resin, technology, end user and geography segments. Resin segment has been categorized into acrylics, polyurethane, vinyl/styrene, alkyds and other resins. The technology segmentation covers water-based technology, solvent-based technology and others. The architectural coatings market, by end user has been categorized into residential and non-residential. Both residential and non-residential end users are sub-categorized into new building and reconstruction. The regional analysis of global architectural coatings market include includes the current and forecast consumption of architectural coatings in North America (U.S, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, and Rest of Europe) , Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan & ASEAN) , and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market segmentation includes demand or consumption in all the regions and countries individually.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global architectural coatings market. Key players profiled in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Architectural Coatings Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, The World Paint & Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA) ,American Architectural Manufacturers (AAMA), American Institute of Architects (AIA), American Coatings Association (ACA), British Coating Federation (BCF) , The Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC) , Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI),company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Architectural Coatings Market has been divided into the following segments.

Architectural Coatings Market – Resin Analysis

Vinyl/Styrene

Acrylics

Alkyds

Polyurethanes

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – Technology Analysis

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Architectural Coatings Market – End User Analysis

Residential

New Building

Reconstruction

Non-Residential

New Building

Reconstruction

