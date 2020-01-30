Latest Development : Global 3D Printing In Medicine Market 2019-2025

The competitive scenario of the global 3D Printing Medical Device market is comprehensively discussed in the report, taking into account different geographical regions, with a view to help market players to establish groundbreaking strategies for managing their sustenance in the industry. In terms of market attractiveness, the analysts have predicted the prevalence of the rising segments in the 3D Printing Medical Device market while considering their different growth factors.

Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market: Overview

This report provides an analysis of the global 3D printing medical device market for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the 3D printing medical device market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

3D printing or an additive manufacturing is a process that creates a real or physical object from a digital design. 3D printing uses a layer by layer method approach to print the 3D objects. It can make physical structure of objects designed with a CAD program or scanned with a 3D Scanner. It has wide applications in aerospace, automotive, dental and medical healthcare, jewelry, architecture and so on.

Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides value chain analysis and key market indicators for the 3D printing medical device market. The 3D printing medical device market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market: Segmentation

The global 3D printing medical device market is segmented on the basis of component, technology and application. By component, the global 3D printing medical device market is bifurcated into printer, material, software & services. Further, the technology segmentation includes electron beam melting, selective laser melting, selective laser sintering, photopolymerization, direct metal laser sintering and others On the basis of application the 3D printing medical device market is segmented into orthopedic & cranial implant, dental restorations, surgical instruments and others (tissue fabrication & external prosthesis). 3D printing medical device market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers the analysis of these segments across all geographies, along with qualitative analysis for key market indicators supplementing the growth of 3D printing medical device market during the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the 3D printing medical device market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Technology advancement and rising medical application in 3D printing across emerging economies, are forcing companies to develop 3D printing medical device to continue the profitability of the market. Some of the major players in global 3D printing medical device market are Arcam AB, 3D Systems Inc., Organovo Holdings, SLM Solutions Group AG, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisonTec, FabRx Ltd., Materialise NV, and Concept Laser. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation:

3D Printing Medical Device Market, by Component

Printers

Materials

Software & Services

3D Printing Medical Device Market, by Technology

Electron Beam Melting

Selective Laser Melting

Selective Laser Sintering

Photopolymerization

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Others

3D Printing Medical Device Market, by Application

Orthopedics & Cranial Implants

Dental Restorations

Surgical Instruments

Others (Tissue Fabrication, External Prosthesis)

