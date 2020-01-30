Leek Powder Market – Factors Boosting Industry To Record An Impressive Growth : Transparency Market Research

Numerous types of vegetable powders are available in the market, such as carrot powder, pea powder, spinach powder, leek powder, garlic powder, beetroot powder, capsicum powder, onion powder, tomato powder, mushroom powder, potato powder and others. Leek powder has antimicrobial activity and reduces inflammation. It also helps regulate the lipid levels in the blood, which lowers the bad cholesterol in the body. Further, leek powder improves heart health, reduces the risk of diabetes and supports neurological function.

Vegetables are an important source of nutrients for human beings. They help in supplying essential minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber, which are important for human nutrition. Green leafy vegetables help energize, alkalize and cleanse the body. They help in providing the necessary iron content to the body, which is responsible for the hemoglobin count. Attributing to the rising awareness and consciousness regarding a healthy diet and the benefits offered by vegetables, consumers have started opting for vegetable powders, which readily offer all the required nutrients.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49248

Versatility of Leek Powder in Several Applications to Drive Demand

Leek is a green vegetable that has anti-cancer and anti-microbial properties. The most nutritious part of leek is the green shoot. Leek powder is made by drying the shoots and then grounding them into a fine powder. Leek powder is used as a flavor enhancer and also provides essential nutritional benefits. It is a rich source of vitamin K, which helps regulate the inflammatory process in the body. Leek powder also offers other essential nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, manganese, copper, iron and folate. Leek powder has a mildly sweet and an onion flavor and hence, is sprinkled on salads, buttered popcorn, steamed vegetables, chicken or fish, eggs, rice and quinoa.

Leek powder can also be used as a thickener in stews and soups and pasta and spaghetti sauce. Leek powder also has certain medicinal properties and is helpful in treating constipation and high cholesterol. Considering the various health benefits of leek powder, the market is expected to have strong scope for growth.

Key Developments in the Leek Powder Market

In 2018, Dr. Cowan’s Garden launched a new product named Threefold Blend Powder (Spicy). This product provides a good flavor to the food and also has various medicinal properties. With this product launch, the company expanded its product portfolio

In 2017, Woodland Foods partnered along with Agri-Neo in order to implement a new non-thermal sterilization solution. This solution naturally eliminates pathogens and the unwanted microbes from food products.

Opportunities for Participants in the Leek Powder Market

The leek powder market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the health benefits of leek powder and growth in awareness regarding these benefits. The existing consumer awareness regarding leek powder serves as an opportunity for participants in the leek powder market. New participants in the leek powder market can study and implement strategies used by the existing market participants in order to produce leek powder.

Global Leek Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global leek powder market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/leek-powder-market.html

On the basis of end use, the global leek powder market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers Sauces Seasonings Condiments Soups

Household

Pharmaceuticals

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com