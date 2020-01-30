Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Biological Pesticide Market

Biopesticides or biological pesticides are used for controlling various insects and against pathogens that cause diseases. The various forms of biopesticides include bioinsecticides, biofungisides and bionematicides. The benefits derived from the usage of biopesticides in agriculture and in public health, programs are considerable. The global consumption of biopesticides over chemical pesticides is increasing due to its ecofriendly nature. As biopesticides are target-specific they are considered to be relatively safer to non-target organisms including humans. Registration of biopesticides is very easy hence; most of the countries have switched from chemical pesticides to biopesticides.

The main application of biopesticides is against various plant diseases. These pesticides act very similarly to chemical pesticides except that chemical pesticides cause harm to the environment and leave back residues on the plants. These settled residues if ingested by people or animals may have hazardous effects on them. One of the highest growth areas for biopesticides involves their use in seed treatment and soil amendment. These biopesticides mainly find use on orchard crops, forage crops and field crops, which include corn and soybean. Conventional farmers usually employ biopesticides as resistant management tools. Organic farmers use biopesticides for pest and disease management while urban homeowners make use of biopesticides in order to reduce hazardous exposure to children and pests. Recently government agencies also use biopesticides for pest mitigation and eradication. The advantages of using biopesticides are that their harmful residues are not detected after their usage and they have no hazardous effects on the environment, they are inexpensive as compared to chemical fertilizers, they are much more effective when used on crops when compared to chemical pesticides. They are most widely accepted and utilized due to their biodegradable nature. Certain disadvantages, which may restrict the biopesticide market, include their slow speed action on crops. They do not show consistent efficiency, it varies according to the influence of biotic or abiotic factors. Once used on crops, if the insect is not eradicated or is not rendered incapable of reproduction, then the living population of that insect can acquire tolerance for the same biopestisides thus rendering its further usage futile.

The main drivers for the biopesticide market include the switch from other crops to organic crops, which requires the use of biopesticides. The global consumer demand for biopesticides is increasing continually. The chemical pesticide market is declining continually due to the stringent regulations passed against its use due to the damage caused to the environment. These regulations occur specifically in Europe and America where the use of biopesticides as a substitute is widely accepted.

The key market segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). The demand for chemical free crops and organic farming in North America and western Europe increases the usage of biopesticides in those countries as there are stringent regulations against the use of chemical pesticides especially in these countries the EU and the FDA . The consumption of biopesticides is the highest in Europe and is expected to increase by a small margin in the next few years. Advancements in biopesticide technology are likely to increase its demand in the U.S. in the near future. At present the biopesticide is anticipated to increase in Latin American countries and Asia Pacific countries. The biopesticide use in India is expected to increase, however Indian farmers have to be made aware about the usage of these products in order to maximize their gains.

BASF SE, Henkel AG, Du Pont (EI) de Nemours, Dow Chemicals, Bayers AG among others.