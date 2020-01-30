Marijuana Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global Marijuana Market
Description
Global Marijuana market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Marijuana.
This report researches the worldwide Marijuana market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Marijuana breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Marijuana capacity, production, value, price and market share of Marijuana in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cara Therapeutics
Cannabis Sativa
CannaGrow Holdings
United Cannabis
Growblox Sciences
GreenGro Technologies
GW Pharmaceuticals
Lexaria Corp
MMJ America
Medicine Man
Canopy Growth
Aphria
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
mCig Inc
Marijuana Breakdown Data by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Marijuana Breakdown Data by Application
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Migraine
Cancer
Other
Marijuana Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Marijuana Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Marijuana Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Marijuana Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Marijuana Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Industrial Grade
1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Marijuana Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Chronic Pain
1.5.3 Arthritis
1.5.4 Migraine
1.5.5 Cancer
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Cara Therapeutics
8.1.1 Cara Therapeutics Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana
8.1.4 Marijuana Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Cannabis Sativa
8.2.1 Cannabis Sativa Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana
8.2.4 Marijuana Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 CannaGrow Holdings
8.3.1 CannaGrow Holdings Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana
8.3.4 Marijuana Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 United Cannabis
8.4.1 United Cannabis Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana
8.4.4 Marijuana Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Growblox Sciences
8.5.1 Growblox Sciences Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana
8.5.4 Marijuana Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 GreenGro Technologies
8.6.1 GreenGro Technologies Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Marijuana
8.6.4 Marijuana Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
