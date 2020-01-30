Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis By 2023

Summary

Global Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market Information by Material (Plastic, Paper and Metal), by Type (Rigid Packaging, and Flexible Packaging), by Application (Fresh & Frozen Products, Processed Products, and Ready-to–Eat Products) and Region – Forecast to 2023

Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market Highlights

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging refers to surrounding or wrapping meat, poultry and seafood products with suitable protective material such as paper or synthetic films. The products can vary from fresh food, processed food and ready-to-eat products. The constantly increasing demand for processed food such as meat, majorly in the developed nations across the world and government initiatives towards food safety, are the factors driving the demand for meat, poultry, and seafood packaging. Additionally, rising income level of individual in developing countries result in the increase in purchasing power which is also expected to be impact positively on the market. However, increased costs of the final product may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 45,635.26 Million by the end of the forecast period at CAGR of 4.10%.

Key Players

The key players of global Meat, Poultry, Seafood Packaging Market report include- Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), Berry Global Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), DuPont (EI) de Nemours (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Dublin), Cascades Inc. (Australia), LINPAC Packaging Limited ( U.K.), Printpack, Inc.(U.S.), and Vector Packaging (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis

The market has been segmented based on material, packaging technology and application. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper, and aluminum. Plastic accounted for the largest market share of 58.48% in 2016, with a market value of USD 20,595.4 Million. The growth of plastic can be attributed to various factors such as average gains associated with the material over metals such as aluminum in terms of cost, weight and corrosion resistance. Paper was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 8,972.1 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75%. On the basis of packaging technology, Modified Atmosphere Packaging accounted for the largest market share of 44.34% in 2016, with a market value of USD 15,614.1 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, Fresh & Frozen Products accounted for the largest market share of 47.23% in 2016, with a market value of USD 16,632.7 million. The growth of the segment is propelled by consumer demand for foods offering convenience and value along with quality improvements resulting from packaging innovations. Processed Products was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 11,307.5 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96%. However, Ready-to-Eat Products is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.28%.

Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market, By Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminum

Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market, By Packaging Technology

Vacuum Skin Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Others

Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market, By Application

Fresh & Frozen Products

Processed Products

Ready-To-Eat Products

