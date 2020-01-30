Medical Power Supply Devices Market Technological Advancements and Rising Trend Report 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Power Supply Devices Market New Technology, Competitive Analysis and Industry Outlook Forecast by 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Power supplies are electronic or electrical equipment, which change the form of a source of power into a desired form to ensure compatibility with equipment being used. Medical power supply devices are used in a wide range of medical applications such as MRI, X-ray, CT and PET scanners, patient monitors, blood analyzers, DNA equipment, dental equipment, and robotic surgical devices.

Specification and selection of power supplies for medical applications by healthcare institutions is a task that needs to be executed effectively; especially, due to frequent changes in the safety and environmental standards for medical equipment.

AC-DC power supply devices segment has been estimated to account for nearly 60 percent share in the global medical power supply devices market value in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

XP Power

CUI Inc

Astrodyne TDI

Emerson Network Power

TDK-Lambda

SL Power Electronics

Delta Electronics

GlobTek

Powerbox International

Medical Power Supply Devices Breakdown Data by Type

By Product Type

Standard Medical Power Supply

Configurable Medical Power Supply

By Function

AC-DC Power Supply Devices

DC-DC Power Supply Devices

Medical Power Supply Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Medical Power Supply Devices Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



Medical Power Supply Devices Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Medical Power Supply Devices status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Medical Power Supply Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

