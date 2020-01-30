Medical Tourism Market Expected to Reach over USD 31.21 billion by 2026 – Growth Opportunities, Challenges and Application

A new market study, titled “Medical Tourism Market, [By Treatment Type (Orthopedic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Dentistry Treatment, Other Treatments); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The medical tourism market is anticipated to reach over USD 31.21 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the orthopedic treatment dominated the global medical tourism market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

There has been a great demand for medical tourism in the years. Hence, attracting the international customers has been a great challenge for the companies to attract the medical travelers. These companies have potential strategies that help in creating number awareness in the target audience. This strategy has helped successfully building the brands and has influenced the market growth in the recent past. Furthermore, the patients travelling for medical to the developing countries due to affordability, better and higher level of quality of healthcare to also boost the medical tourism market in the coming years.

Considering, the cost factor for the healthcare in the U.S. continues to rise. According to the Visa and Oxford Economics, the figure of will grow up to 25% in coming years. Also, this increase would cover various treatment range like orthopedic surgeries, dental work, and cosmetic surgery. However, issues with the patient follow-up and post surgical complications, and different standards for the treatment in various countries would impede the medical tourism market growth.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the medical tourism market in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand, accessibility of healthcare facilities, increasing number of medical facilities for international patients are the primary factors driving the market growth in this region. Additionally, decreased cost of various treatment procedures in the countries across Asia Pacific to also boost the market growth in coming years. Moreover, India is considered to be the leading market followed by Brazil in the medical tourism market during the forecast period. In addition to this, Turkey is considered to be strong contender in the market, owning to zero waiting time for the treatment with a quality healthcare facility.

The key players operating in the medical tourism market include Bumrungrad International hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Prince Court Medical Center, Raffles Medical Group, Fortis Healthcare, and Samitivej Hospital. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

