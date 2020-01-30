Meniscal Fixation Devices Market Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025

This detailed report on ‘Meniscal Fixation Devices Market’ put together by Persistence Market Research offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Meniscal Fixation Devices market’.

Meniscal fixation is minimally invasive surgical procedure is used to reconstruct torn meniscus. Meniscus functions include distribution and load transmission, joint stability, neuromuscular proprioception and joint nutrition. Meniscal tears are symptomatic and irreparable and meniscal fixation devices are used to remove unstable fragments. Meniscal repair is performed only during longitudinal tears (>10 mm), tears without deformity or secondary degeneration, and others. Meniscal fixation devices are used arthroscopic repair or open surgery. Meniscal fixation devices include arrows, screws, darts, and other fasteners.

The latest advancement of meniscal fixation device includes a hybrid of the peripheral anchor, suture, and Slipknot. These fixation devices are used for tensioning across the meniscal tear. In addition, they are flexible, and have a potential to move with meniscus and deform during any activities, and decreases the risk of chondral injury. Meniscal fixation devices are used for meniscus repair are of three types based on suture technique. They are inside-out, outside-in, and all inside. Inside-out technique is used to treat all types of tears with a potential risk of neurovascular incisions. The outside-in technique is used for middle and anterior thirds of the meniscus and this technique is used to decrease the risk of neurovascular incisions. All-inside repair technique for vertical longitudinal, unstable tears of the posterior meniscus.

Meniscal Fixation Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand due to the Meniscal Fixation Devices due to rising prevalence in developed countries drives the meniscal fixation devices. Recent advancement made it possible for the development of suture-based, flexible, allow for retention of the meniscal fixation devices and variable compression. Additionally, the demand for meniscal fixation devices is raising due to manufacturers continue to develop more user-friendly, cost-effective and safer devices which boosted the meniscal fixation devices. Recent advancements in bio-absorbable meniscal fixation devices lead to better clinical outcomes compared to traditional meniscal repair methods. All these factors act as driver for burgeoning growth of the meniscal fixation devices markets

Complications and failures of the meniscal repair limited the growth of the Meniscal Fixation Devices market.

Meniscal Fixation Devices Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Arrows

Screws

Darts and

Other

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Meniscal Fixation Devices Market: Market Overview

Global Meniscal Fixation Devices market witnessed rapid growth due to rising demand for potential benefits of meniscal fixation devices. Manufacturers are more focused on innovations to increase the applicability of Meniscal Fixation Devices in other applications. In Developed countries, demand for Meniscal Fixation Devices is increasing due to high awareness and others part of the market, manufacturers are mainly focused on marketing to increase awareness among the end user. Meniscal Fixation Devices market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. The future of Meniscal Fixation Devices market is anticipated to grow at double CAGR during the forecast period.

Meniscal Fixation Devices Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Meniscal Fixation Devices Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Meniscal Fixation Devices Market due to the high acceptance among end users, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the high penetration. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Meniscal Fixation Devices market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to raising awareness of Meniscal Fixation Devices. Latin America is growing at stable pace due to increasing penetration of meniscal fixation devices. The Middle East and Africa regions are showing significantly less growth because of less awareness regarding Meniscal Fixation Devices during the forecasted period. However, developed countries would maintain its position in the Meniscal Fixation Devices market because of increasing awareness and rising adoption.

Meniscal Fixation Devices Market: Key Participants

The key participants in Meniscal Fixation Devices Market are CONMED Corporation, Schwartz Biomedical, LLC, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, and others. The companies are mainly focusing on intense marketing to convey benefits of Meniscal Fixation Devices.