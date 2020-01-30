New Study: Allergy relieving Eye Drops Market To 2026 Insights Shared In A Detailed Report

Allergy-relieving Eye Drops Market – Snapshot

The global allergy-relieving eye drops market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1,930.3 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a significant CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increase in prevalence and incidence rates of eye-related disorders, high unmet needs in patients with ocular allergy, increased geriatric population, raised awareness about eye diseases in developing countries are expected to boost the allergy-relieving eye drops market during the forecast period.

Moreover, significant rise in incidence of eye-related diseases, especially in developed countries, is anticipated to drive the allergy-relieving eye drops market between 2018 and 2026. According to the Prevent Blindness Report, the number of people in the U.S. suffering from cataract is expected to increase from 24.4 Mn in 2010, to 30.5 Mn by 2020, and the number of people suffering from diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. is projected to rise from 7.7 Mn in 2010 to reach 9.2 Mn by 2020

The global allergy-relieving eye drops market has been segmented based on drug class, type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global market has been classified into antihistamines, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, vasoconstrictors, and others. The antihistamines segment dominates the allergy-relieving eye drops market, in terms of value. The wide acceptance of antihistamines as the first line of treatment for allergic conjunctivitis is likely to drive the segment. Furthermore, increase in the prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis and rise in awareness about eye-related disorders are anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to expand at a significant CAGR, owing to its effectiveness in the treatment of ocular allergy. The vasoconstrictors segment follows the antihistamines segment, in terms of share, of the global allergy-relieving eye drops market. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the extensive utilization of vasoconstrictors to relieve redness of the eyes associated with ocular allergy.

The global allergy-relieving eye drops market has been segmented based on drug class, type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the global market has been classified into antihistamines, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, vasoconstrictors, and others. The antihistamines segment dominates the allergy-relieving eye drops market, in terms of value. The wide acceptance of antihistamines as the first line of treatment for allergic conjunctivitis is likely to drive the segment. Furthermore, increase in the prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis and rise in awareness about eye-related disorders are anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period.

This segment is also expected to expand at a significant CAGR, owing to its effectiveness in the treatment of ocular allergy. The vasoconstrictors segment follows the antihistamines segment, in terms of share, of the global allergy-relieving eye drops market. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the extensive utilization of vasoconstrictors to relieve redness of the eyes associated with ocular allergy.

