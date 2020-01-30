Next Generation Data Storage Technologies Market – Demand for Next Generation Data Technologies Bolster Growth

Next generation data storage technology includes technologically advanced data storage products and solutions to deal with increasing file sizes and huge amount of unstructured data. The next generation data storage technology manages large data securely and enables reliable, secure and fast recovery of data in a cost-efficient manner. It has enabled scalable storage and handling of large data generated by big enterprises.

Drivers:

The factors favoring the growth of the next generation storage technologies market include ubiquity of input and output devices in every sector and the ever-increasing need for managing, analyzing and storing huge amount of data.

Consequently, the demand for next generation data technologies is expected to increase at a quick rate over the forecast period. This growth is expected to be backed by the growing demand for advanced time saving technologies including automated systems, smart technologies, online shopping, and internet of things etc. which require handling of large data generated by the enterprises.

Restrain:

There are various challenges restraining the growth of the next generation data storages technologies market. This includes technological complexity, repair and restore issues, lack of security etc.

Furthermore, high level of data consistency is required in the data storage. Future growth in the market is projected to come from emerging need for data storage in small and medium enterprises.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the next generation data technology market are Dell Inc., Avago Technologies, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., HGST, Inc., – Hitachi Data Systems, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Avago Technologies, Drobo, Inc. and Micron Technology Corporation.

